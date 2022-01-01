Keep it together. Calm your nerves. Let the waves of euphoria wash over you like the crystal blue waters of the Maldives.



Healthy Heart Premium CBD hemp flower is genetically designed to relax and replenish. Its sui generis terpene profile promotes a healthy and restorative experience that you won’t soon forget.



Bask in the brilliant glow of the sun and set your phone to snooze. Awake refreshed and ready to do some cardio with a smile on your face and a spring in your step. Each nug of Healthy Heart Premium is optimized to promote a positive lifestyle.



Support mental and physical stability with this soothing, mood-boosting smoke. Each bud is fluffy and dense, full of rich fragrances and fit for just about any situation. Fill your heart with joy. Have some Healthy Heart Premium.



All chemicals are properly analyzed and approved prior to distribution. Our CBD hemp flowers have been found to be below 0.3% THC before harvest. Precise concentrations may vary from strain to strain. This product is Farm Bill compliant and comes with proper legal certification.