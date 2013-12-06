Loading…
Logo for the brand Industrial Hemp Farms

Industrial Hemp Farms

Jack Frost CBG Premium Hemp Flower

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD
About this product

Indoor Grown
13.1% CBG
13.59% Total Cannabinoids
Seedless Flower
0.00% Delta-9 THC

Jack Frost effects

Reported by real people like you
369 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
64% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
