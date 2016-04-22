Industrial Hemp Farms
Merlot OG effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dizzy
25% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Headaches
25% of people say it helps with headaches
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!