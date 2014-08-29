Industrial Hemp Farms
Purple Paralysis effects
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!