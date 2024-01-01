Atomic Disposable 1000mg - Gary Satan

by iLAVA
THC —CBD —

About this product

iLAVA Atomic Disposable Vapes feature our HTFSE Sauce in a convenient all-in-one vape. High Terpene Full Spectrum Extract Sauce preserves the full range of compounds from the original strain. This sauce, infused with THC distillate, makes for a potent AND flavorful vape. Each battery is set to an optimal temperature to avoid burning off terpenes.

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand iLAVA
iLAVA
iLAVA is a family of premium cannabis products developed by industry pioneers and rooted in wellness cannabis. Our award-winning vapes, edibles, topicals, and concentrates have made us one of Arizona’s best-selling brands.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000057DCHF00477864
