iLAVA Entourage Day is a metered dose multi-cannabinoid distillate and HTFSE sauce blend that delivers oil in precise & controlled doses. The Entourage Day formula blends Delta 8 and 9 THC with CBD and CBG's relaxed clarity for all day jittery free productivity.



1. Twist, click and push for a precise and measured dose every time

2. Bi-directional twist-up dosage selector: 100 x 10mg doses

3. Distinguished marking to identify type of iLAVA Dablicator™

4. Zero Waste Tank dispenses completely with no residual waste in tip

5. Snap-on cap that protects tip and prevents leakage

6. Heat resistant metal Direct Dab Tip for direct application of oil