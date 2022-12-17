About this product
1. Twist, click and push for a precise and measured dose every time
2. Bi-directional twist-up dosage selector: 100 x 10mg doses
3. Distinguished marking to identify type of iLAVA Dablicator™
4. Zero Waste Tank dispenses completely with no residual waste in tip
5. Snap-on cap that protects tip and prevents leakage
6. Heat resistant metal Direct Dab Tip for direct application of oil
About this strain
Top Gun is an indica-dominant Atlas Seeds classic strain. Atlas Star crossed with Cotton Candy creates a couchlock candyland of sugary sweet terps laced with earthy, nutty goodness. Top Gun will make you feel like a sharp shooter, but don’t operate any heavy machinery—with THC levels around 26%, you’ll be too chilled out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Top Gun, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
