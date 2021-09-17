iLAVA Entourage Twilight is a metered dose multi-cannabinoid distillate and HTFSE sauce blend that delivers oil in precise & controlled doses. The Entourage Twilight formula blends optimized Delta 9 THC elevation with CBC, CBG, and CBD's relaxed clarity for smooth sailing from sunrise to sunset.



1. Twist, click and push for a precise and measured dose every time

2. Bi-directional twist-up dosage selector: 100 x 10mg doses

3. Distinguished marking to identify type of iLAVA Dablicator™

4. Zero Waste Tank dispenses completely with no residual waste in tip

5. Snap-on cap that protects tip and prevents leakage

6. Heat resistant metal Direct Dab Tip for direct application of oil