About this product
1. Twist, click and push for a precise and measured dose every time
2. Bi-directional twist-up dosage selector: 100 x 10mg doses
3. Distinguished marking to identify type of iLAVA Dablicator™
4. Zero Waste Tank dispenses completely with no residual waste in tip
5. Snap-on cap that protects tip and prevents leakage
6. Heat resistant metal Direct Dab Tip for direct application of oil
About this strain
Royal Wedding, also known as "Royal Wedding Cake," is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain from Rev Genetics made by crossing 4 Kings with Wedding Crasher #41. This strain is known to be a mood-booster and produces relaxing effects. Royal Wedding features flavors that are cakey, sweet and fruity. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and anxiety.
Royal Wedding effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with