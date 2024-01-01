Molecular Live Resin Disposable 1000mg - Forest Fire

HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

iLAVA Molecular vapes use live resin extracted from our very own house-grown indoor flower. Flash freezing the flower immediately after harvest helps preserve terpenes. This method creates flavor and effects that are true to the original strain of flower. The low voltage battery preserves the natural terpene flavor, and is made from medical grade PCTG.

About this strain

Forest Fire, also known as Forest Fire OG,, is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Yeti OG and Fire Alien Kush. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, focused, and uplifted. Forest Fire has 23% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Forest Fire, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

iLAVA
iLAVA is a family of premium cannabis products developed by industry pioneers and rooted in wellness cannabis. Our award-winning vapes, edibles, topicals, and concentrates have made us one of Arizona’s best-selling brands.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000057DCHF00477864
