Strain Description:



This strain is created by crossing DJ Short Pre99 Blueberry and Alien Kush. It has

a sweet earthy aroma, which is blended with a milky smoke. First bred by Green

Beanz seed, this hybrid is an Indica-dominant strain.



With its different arrays of phenotypes, the buds of this cannabis have hues of

yellow and green. Known for its fruity scent, this cannabis gives off sweet smoke

when combusted.



This strain will give you an energizing, euphoric, and uplifting effect while

enhancing concentration. This hybrid has been reported to improve your focus

and amplify creativity. Patients report a citrus and fruity taste, with sedative

effects building after an increased dose.



Alien Blackout is reported to be effective in the management of chronic pain,

depression, anxiety, stress, loss of appetite, nausea, and insomnia. People

suffering from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and inflammation will seek

refuge in this soothing hybrid.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Holy Grail] x [Fire White Alien]



Breeder: Mosca Seeds



Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Myrcene, d-Limonene, Linalool, alpha-Humulene, beta-

Pinene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric, Uplifting, Focused



Top Report Strain Flavors: Earthy, Woody, Pine

