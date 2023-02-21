About this product
Strain Description:
This strain is created by crossing DJ Short Pre99 Blueberry and Alien Kush. It has
a sweet earthy aroma, which is blended with a milky smoke. First bred by Green
Beanz seed, this hybrid is an Indica-dominant strain.
With its different arrays of phenotypes, the buds of this cannabis have hues of
yellow and green. Known for its fruity scent, this cannabis gives off sweet smoke
when combusted.
This strain will give you an energizing, euphoric, and uplifting effect while
enhancing concentration. This hybrid has been reported to improve your focus
and amplify creativity. Patients report a citrus and fruity taste, with sedative
effects building after an increased dose.
Alien Blackout is reported to be effective in the management of chronic pain,
depression, anxiety, stress, loss of appetite, nausea, and insomnia. People
suffering from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and inflammation will seek
refuge in this soothing hybrid.
Strain Type: Indica Hybrid
Lineage: [Holy Grail] x [Fire White Alien]
Breeder: Mosca Seeds
Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Myrcene, d-Limonene, Linalool, alpha-Humulene, beta-
Pinene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric, Uplifting, Focused
Top Report Strain Flavors: Earthy, Woody, Pine
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
State License(s)
CUL000019