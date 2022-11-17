The Strain - Expect intense cerebral effects from very high levels of THC. The onset is instant, resulting in a whole-body release, and a euphoric withdrawal. This strain might be overkill for some symptoms, but it's potential to fight severe pain or insomnia goes unmatched. Appetite suppression is common with this terpene profile as well. New cannabis patients should proceed with a cautionary dosage.



Frosted white with a crystal resin, this is a warning of the potent effects headed your way. Some buds are seen with yellow and orange hairs, and spots of purple. The dense round structure is a defining characteristic of Animal Cookies Crisp, it's like a small snow-covered tree staring back at you.



A very skunky citrus, cannabis connoisseurs will fall in love with this flower. The aroma is strong and pungent, satisfying to those in search of a strong remedy. Hints of earthiness and tones of herbal highlight the dank citrus flavor this bud offers.



Patients report relief from insomnia and chronic pain, while smaller doses work well for stress and depression, but may cause anxiety for less seasoned consumers. Larger amounts are guaranteed to dissociate mind from body, which could be useful during episodes of pain or intense migraines.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Animal Cookies] x [Cookie Crisp]



Breeder: Trade Bait Cookies, Cannarado



Terpene Profile: alpha-Humulene, d-Limonene, beta-Myrcene, Nerolidol 2, Linalool, Geraniol



Top Reported Strain Effects: Euphoric, Happy, Sleepy



Top Report Strain Flavors: Citrus, Earthy, Sweet, Skunk, Spicy/Herbal



The Process - Our 1-gram pre-rolls are only made from hand-trimmed flower and NEVER from shake or trim. We delicately grind up smaller buds not used as pre-packaged flower in a temperature and humidity-controlled room to maintain the cannabinoid and terpene profile of our ILLICIT flower as we prepare material for pre-rolls.