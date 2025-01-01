About this product
The Strain: Apple Stomper arrives as a bold hybrid born from Dante’s Inferno x Apple Fritter, marrying orchard-fresh sweetness with a deep, resinous backbone. Right away you’ll notice the strain’s fruity pedigree in the aroma and flavor, a bright apple and candied sugar ride over darker notes inherited from Dante’s side. Expect a complex bouquet where pie-like sweetness meets earthy, slightly diesel-tinged depth. It’s a dance of contrasts that keeps every inhale interesting.
Read through the terpene roster and the effects fall into place: limonene brings a citrusy lift and mood brightener, caryophyllene adds a warm, peppery anchor that steadies the mind, and myrcene supplies a mellowing, mellow-musky undercurrent. Humulene contributes subtle herbal earthiness while linalool sprinkles in floral calm and nerolidol adds a soft, woody hush. Together these compounds produce an experience that opens with a clear, upbeat mental nudge and then eases into a cozy, grounded calm - an uplifting first act that gently resolves into relaxed contentment.
Use Apple Stomper when you want a spirited yet easygoing vibe: it jump-starts conversation and creativity, then smooths the edges for low-key evenings or slow, focused projects. You might find it sparks lightheartedness and snack-time cravings as the uplift softens into a pleasant body ease. In short, Apple Stomper is a flavorful hybrid that flits between lively and laid-back, delivering both bright energy and comfortable calm in one rounded package.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [Dante's Inferno] X [Apple Fritter]
Breeder: Greenpoint Seeds
Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene, Myrcene, Linalool
Top Reported Strain Effects: Uplifted, Euphoric, Relaxed, Focused, Creative
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Apple, Vanilla, Diesel, Citrus, Woody
The Product - Live Sauce is a high-terpene extract exactly like the name suggests. Typically, a darker color than its more textured friends, sauce is a great addition when dabbing diamonds as it is lowest in THCa of all the live concentrates.
Read through the terpene roster and the effects fall into place: limonene brings a citrusy lift and mood brightener, caryophyllene adds a warm, peppery anchor that steadies the mind, and myrcene supplies a mellowing, mellow-musky undercurrent. Humulene contributes subtle herbal earthiness while linalool sprinkles in floral calm and nerolidol adds a soft, woody hush. Together these compounds produce an experience that opens with a clear, upbeat mental nudge and then eases into a cozy, grounded calm - an uplifting first act that gently resolves into relaxed contentment.
Use Apple Stomper when you want a spirited yet easygoing vibe: it jump-starts conversation and creativity, then smooths the edges for low-key evenings or slow, focused projects. You might find it sparks lightheartedness and snack-time cravings as the uplift softens into a pleasant body ease. In short, Apple Stomper is a flavorful hybrid that flits between lively and laid-back, delivering both bright energy and comfortable calm in one rounded package.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [Dante's Inferno] X [Apple Fritter]
Breeder: Greenpoint Seeds
Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene, Myrcene, Linalool
Top Reported Strain Effects: Uplifted, Euphoric, Relaxed, Focused, Creative
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Apple, Vanilla, Diesel, Citrus, Woody
The Product - Live Sauce is a high-terpene extract exactly like the name suggests. Typically, a darker color than its more textured friends, sauce is a great addition when dabbing diamonds as it is lowest in THCa of all the live concentrates.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
The Strain: Apple Stomper arrives as a bold hybrid born from Dante’s Inferno x Apple Fritter, marrying orchard-fresh sweetness with a deep, resinous backbone. Right away you’ll notice the strain’s fruity pedigree in the aroma and flavor, a bright apple and candied sugar ride over darker notes inherited from Dante’s side. Expect a complex bouquet where pie-like sweetness meets earthy, slightly diesel-tinged depth. It’s a dance of contrasts that keeps every inhale interesting.
Read through the terpene roster and the effects fall into place: limonene brings a citrusy lift and mood brightener, caryophyllene adds a warm, peppery anchor that steadies the mind, and myrcene supplies a mellowing, mellow-musky undercurrent. Humulene contributes subtle herbal earthiness while linalool sprinkles in floral calm and nerolidol adds a soft, woody hush. Together these compounds produce an experience that opens with a clear, upbeat mental nudge and then eases into a cozy, grounded calm - an uplifting first act that gently resolves into relaxed contentment.
Use Apple Stomper when you want a spirited yet easygoing vibe: it jump-starts conversation and creativity, then smooths the edges for low-key evenings or slow, focused projects. You might find it sparks lightheartedness and snack-time cravings as the uplift softens into a pleasant body ease. In short, Apple Stomper is a flavorful hybrid that flits between lively and laid-back, delivering both bright energy and comfortable calm in one rounded package.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [Dante's Inferno] X [Apple Fritter]
Breeder: Greenpoint Seeds
Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene, Myrcene, Linalool
Top Reported Strain Effects: Uplifted, Euphoric, Relaxed, Focused, Creative
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Apple, Vanilla, Diesel, Citrus, Woody
The Product - Live Sauce is a high-terpene extract exactly like the name suggests. Typically, a darker color than its more textured friends, sauce is a great addition when dabbing diamonds as it is lowest in THCa of all the live concentrates.
Read through the terpene roster and the effects fall into place: limonene brings a citrusy lift and mood brightener, caryophyllene adds a warm, peppery anchor that steadies the mind, and myrcene supplies a mellowing, mellow-musky undercurrent. Humulene contributes subtle herbal earthiness while linalool sprinkles in floral calm and nerolidol adds a soft, woody hush. Together these compounds produce an experience that opens with a clear, upbeat mental nudge and then eases into a cozy, grounded calm - an uplifting first act that gently resolves into relaxed contentment.
Use Apple Stomper when you want a spirited yet easygoing vibe: it jump-starts conversation and creativity, then smooths the edges for low-key evenings or slow, focused projects. You might find it sparks lightheartedness and snack-time cravings as the uplift softens into a pleasant body ease. In short, Apple Stomper is a flavorful hybrid that flits between lively and laid-back, delivering both bright energy and comfortable calm in one rounded package.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [Dante's Inferno] X [Apple Fritter]
Breeder: Greenpoint Seeds
Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene, Myrcene, Linalool
Top Reported Strain Effects: Uplifted, Euphoric, Relaxed, Focused, Creative
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Apple, Vanilla, Diesel, Citrus, Woody
The Product - Live Sauce is a high-terpene extract exactly like the name suggests. Typically, a darker color than its more textured friends, sauce is a great addition when dabbing diamonds as it is lowest in THCa of all the live concentrates.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
Notice a problem?Report this item