The Strain: Apple Stomper arrives as a bold hybrid born from Dante’s Inferno x Apple Fritter, marrying orchard-fresh sweetness with a deep, resinous backbone. Right away you’ll notice the strain’s fruity pedigree in the aroma and flavor, a bright apple and candied sugar ride over darker notes inherited from Dante’s side. Expect a complex bouquet where pie-like sweetness meets earthy, slightly diesel-tinged depth. It’s a dance of contrasts that keeps every inhale interesting.



Read through the terpene roster and the effects fall into place: limonene brings a citrusy lift and mood brightener, caryophyllene adds a warm, peppery anchor that steadies the mind, and myrcene supplies a mellowing, mellow-musky undercurrent. Humulene contributes subtle herbal earthiness while linalool sprinkles in floral calm and nerolidol adds a soft, woody hush. Together these compounds produce an experience that opens with a clear, upbeat mental nudge and then eases into a cozy, grounded calm - an uplifting first act that gently resolves into relaxed contentment.



Use Apple Stomper when you want a spirited yet easygoing vibe: it jump-starts conversation and creativity, then smooths the edges for low-key evenings or slow, focused projects. You might find it sparks lightheartedness and snack-time cravings as the uplift softens into a pleasant body ease. In short, Apple Stomper is a flavorful hybrid that flits between lively and laid-back, delivering both bright energy and comfortable calm in one rounded package.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Lineage: [Dante's Inferno] X [Apple Fritter]

Breeder: Greenpoint Seeds

Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene, Myrcene, Linalool

Top Reported Strain Effects: Uplifted, Euphoric, Relaxed, Focused, Creative

Top Reported Strain Flavors: Apple, Vanilla, Diesel, Citrus, Woody



The Product - Live Sauce is a high-terpene extract exactly like the name suggests. Typically, a darker color than its more textured friends, sauce is a great addition when dabbing diamonds as it is lowest in THCa of all the live concentrates.