About this product
Strain Description: Biscotti is a potent indica marijuana strain made by combining Girl Scout Cookies, Gelato #25 and South Florida OG. This strain produces a cerebral high that leaves consumers feeling relaxed, creative, and buzzy from head-to-toe. The effects of Biscotti are known to creep up on consumers, so it's best to take it slow with this strain.
Biscotti is said to have a sweet and buttery aroma, translating into a slightly bitter taste reminiscent of coffee. The aroma is of earthy herbs and fruits with a notable cookie effect. Biscotti flowers into small, dense, olive-green buds marked by dark green and purple foliage with wispy, orange pistils and a thick frosty coating of bright white crystal trichomes.
Medical marijuana patients turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression, reporting a great body high that melts all pain and puts the mind at ease.
Strain Type: Indica
Lineage: Gelato #25 x Girl Scout Cookies x South Florida OG
Breeder: Cookies Fam
Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene, Linalool
Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric
Top Report Strain Flavors: Vanilla, Earthy, Coffee
Biscotti is said to have a sweet and buttery aroma, translating into a slightly bitter taste reminiscent of coffee. The aroma is of earthy herbs and fruits with a notable cookie effect. Biscotti flowers into small, dense, olive-green buds marked by dark green and purple foliage with wispy, orange pistils and a thick frosty coating of bright white crystal trichomes.
Medical marijuana patients turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression, reporting a great body high that melts all pain and puts the mind at ease.
Strain Type: Indica
Lineage: Gelato #25 x Girl Scout Cookies x South Florida OG
Breeder: Cookies Fam
Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene, Linalool
Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric
Top Report Strain Flavors: Vanilla, Earthy, Coffee
Biscotti 14g Flower
by ILLICIT
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
Strain Description: Biscotti is a potent indica marijuana strain made by combining Girl Scout Cookies, Gelato #25 and South Florida OG. This strain produces a cerebral high that leaves consumers feeling relaxed, creative, and buzzy from head-to-toe. The effects of Biscotti are known to creep up on consumers, so it's best to take it slow with this strain.
Biscotti is said to have a sweet and buttery aroma, translating into a slightly bitter taste reminiscent of coffee. The aroma is of earthy herbs and fruits with a notable cookie effect. Biscotti flowers into small, dense, olive-green buds marked by dark green and purple foliage with wispy, orange pistils and a thick frosty coating of bright white crystal trichomes.
Medical marijuana patients turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression, reporting a great body high that melts all pain and puts the mind at ease.
Strain Type: Indica
Lineage: Gelato #25 x Girl Scout Cookies x South Florida OG
Breeder: Cookies Fam
Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene, Linalool
Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric
Top Report Strain Flavors: Vanilla, Earthy, Coffee
Biscotti is said to have a sweet and buttery aroma, translating into a slightly bitter taste reminiscent of coffee. The aroma is of earthy herbs and fruits with a notable cookie effect. Biscotti flowers into small, dense, olive-green buds marked by dark green and purple foliage with wispy, orange pistils and a thick frosty coating of bright white crystal trichomes.
Medical marijuana patients turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression, reporting a great body high that melts all pain and puts the mind at ease.
Strain Type: Indica
Lineage: Gelato #25 x Girl Scout Cookies x South Florida OG
Breeder: Cookies Fam
Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene, Linalool
Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric
Top Report Strain Flavors: Vanilla, Earthy, Coffee
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
Notice a problem?Report this item