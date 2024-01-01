About this product
The Strain: Blackberry Larry is an exceptional sativa-dominant strain derived from the renowned Lemon Larry OG and Biscotti strains. This particular variety offers a unique balance, delivering a pleasurable and relaxing body buzz while maintaining a functional mindset. It is an ideal choice for individuals seeking physical relaxation without sacrificing mental clarity. Alongside its recreational effects, Blackberry Larry induces feelings of euphoria, relief, and a deep sense of tranquility.
Beyond its intoxicating effects, Blackberry Larry also offers therapeutic benefits. It possesses calming properties that provide natural relief from inflammation and stress. Its potent mood-elevating effect creates a positive and cheerful mental state. Moreover, its high potency makes it highly effective in managing symptoms of various mood disorders, setting it apart from other OG strains.
Furthermore, Blackberry Larry offers a sensory experience that goes beyond its effects. It boasts a distinct and captivating aroma, blending sweet, pungent notes of pine with a delightful tart berry twist. The buds exhibit lush, vibrant green hues with occasional bursts of deep purple and stark white trichomes, adding to its visual appeal.
Strain Type: Sativa
Lineage: Biscotti X (Larry OG x Purple Unicorn F3)
Breeder: Green Bodhi
Primary Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxing, Euphoric, Uplifting
Top Report Strain Flavors: Lemon, Berries
Blackberry Larry 3.5g Flower
by ILLICIT
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
