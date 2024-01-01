Blue Dream .5g Smokos Preroll 5-Pack

by ILLICIT
About this product

Blue Dream originates from the combination of Blueberry and Haze strains, crafting a harmonious blend suitable for both recreational and medicinal purposes due to its distinctive terpene profile. The effects of Blue Dream are well-balanced, delivering a blend of physical relaxation and mental invigoration without leaning too heavily towards either end of the spectrum. Its THC potency is significant yet not overwhelming, making it accessible to both beginner and those more seasoned.

One of Blue Dream's standout characteristics is its capacity to instill a tranquil state alongside mental clarity. Users often describe a relaxed yet focused mindset, rendering it beneficial for individuals seeking relief from stress and anxiety without feeling excessively sedated. This clarity of mind frequently sparks creativity and motivation, appealing particularly to artists and professionals in need of inspiration.

Alongside its cognitive effects, Blue Dream also imparts a gentle physical relaxation that eases tension throughout the body. Its subtle body high effectively alleviates muscle pain and discomfort without inducing the heavy sedation associated with indica strains. Users commonly experience stress relief, improved mood, pain management, and increased appetite as notable effects of Blue Dream.

Strain Type: Sativa Hybrid

Lineage: Blueberry x Haze

Breeder: D.J. Short

Primary Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Pinene, Caryophyllene

Top Reported Strain Effects: Creative, Uplifted, Energetic, Euphoric

Top Reported Strain Flavors: Blueberry, Fruity, Herbal, Sweet, Vanilla

About this brand

Logo for the brand ILLICIT
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.

ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:

WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.

