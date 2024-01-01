Blueberry Muffin emerges as an indica-dominant hybrid strain resulting from the crossbreeding of Purple Panty Dropper and Razzleberry. Crafted by Humboldt Seed Co., the strain earns acclaim for its consistent bud structure and flowers tinged with purple hues, offering a blend of relaxing, invigorating, and stimulating effects. Its aroma resembles a batch of freshly baked muffins, with a sweet essence that transitions into a smooth, creamy undertone.



The buds boast a dense, robust forest green appearance with subtle bluish undertones, accompanied by deep orange hairs and scattered amber crystal trichomes. Blueberry Muffin emanates a rich, frosty fragrance of ripe berries and earthiness, complemented by hints of nutty vanilla that intensify upon combustion. Its high mirrors the tantalizing taste, delivering a full-bodied experience suitable for enthusiasts of indica or hybrid varieties. Initially, a cerebral uplift ensues, enveloping the mind in a foggy euphoria that gradually gives way to a gentle sense of concentration.



With enduring effects and a moderate THC content, Blueberry Muffin emerges as a promising option for addressing chronic pain, anxiety, stress, nausea, headaches, and migraines. Its therapeutic potential may extend even further, hinting at its versatile nature in alleviating various discomforts and promoting relaxation.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: Purple Panty Dropper x Razzleberry



Breeder: Humboldt Seed Co.



Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Focused, Body-High, Happy



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Blueberry, Butter, Vanilla, Nutty

