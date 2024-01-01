Meet Blueberry PK, a soothing strain born from the genetic blend of Outkast's Blueberry and PK. Its dense clusters boast deep blue hues and vibrant orange pistils, creating a visually captivating sight. With primary terpenes like trans-Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, anticipate a flavor medley of dank, kushy, and sweet notes that tantalize the taste buds.



Blueberry PK goes beyond its flavorful profile, offering potential health benefits and distinctive effects. The terpenes present may contribute to mood elevation, alleviate discomfort, and provide anti-inflammatory properties. With the calming influence of Humulene and Limonene's refreshing touch, users may experience a profound sense of relaxation and mental clarity, making Blueberry PK a go-to choice for unwinding and stress relief.



Derived from renowned strains, Blueberry PK promises a balanced experience suitable for multiple needs. Its mood-enhancing effects and potential health benefits make it an appealing option for both recreational and therapeutic use. For enthusiasts seeking physical relaxation or a mental reset, Blueberry PK invites us to savor its nuanced flavors and embrace the tranquil sensations it offers.



Strain Type: Indica



Lineage: [Blueberry] x [PK]



Breeder: Original Breeder Unknown



Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Humulene, Limonene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Calming, Relaxing, Focused, Euphoric



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Berries, Woody, Earthy, Citrus, Lemon

