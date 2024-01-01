About this product
Meet Blueberry PK, a soothing strain born from the genetic blend of Outkast's Blueberry and PK. Its dense clusters boast deep blue hues and vibrant orange pistils, creating a visually captivating sight. With primary terpenes like trans-Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, anticipate a flavor medley of dank, kushy, and sweet notes that tantalize the taste buds.
Blueberry PK goes beyond its flavorful profile, offering potential health benefits and distinctive effects. The terpenes present may contribute to mood elevation, alleviate discomfort, and provide anti-inflammatory properties. With the calming influence of Humulene and Limonene's refreshing touch, users may experience a profound sense of relaxation and mental clarity, making Blueberry PK a go-to choice for unwinding and stress relief.
Derived from renowned strains, Blueberry PK promises a balanced experience suitable for multiple needs. Its mood-enhancing effects and potential health benefits make it an appealing option for both recreational and therapeutic use. For enthusiasts seeking physical relaxation or a mental reset, Blueberry PK invites us to savor its nuanced flavors and embrace the tranquil sensations it offers.
Strain Type: Indica
Lineage: [Blueberry] x [PK]
Breeder: Original Breeder Unknown
Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Humulene, Limonene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Calming, Relaxing, Focused, Euphoric
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Berries, Woody, Earthy, Citrus, Lemon
Blueberry PK goes beyond its flavorful profile, offering potential health benefits and distinctive effects. The terpenes present may contribute to mood elevation, alleviate discomfort, and provide anti-inflammatory properties. With the calming influence of Humulene and Limonene's refreshing touch, users may experience a profound sense of relaxation and mental clarity, making Blueberry PK a go-to choice for unwinding and stress relief.
Derived from renowned strains, Blueberry PK promises a balanced experience suitable for multiple needs. Its mood-enhancing effects and potential health benefits make it an appealing option for both recreational and therapeutic use. For enthusiasts seeking physical relaxation or a mental reset, Blueberry PK invites us to savor its nuanced flavors and embrace the tranquil sensations it offers.
Strain Type: Indica
Lineage: [Blueberry] x [PK]
Breeder: Original Breeder Unknown
Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Humulene, Limonene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Calming, Relaxing, Focused, Euphoric
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Berries, Woody, Earthy, Citrus, Lemon
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
Notice a problem?Report this item