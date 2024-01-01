About this product
A young indica strain from the Pacific Northwest, Bop Gun is a potent cross of Do-Si-Dos
and Papaya. If you’re a fan of 90’s music, Bop Gun's funky characteristics shouldn't be a
surprise.
After being blasted in the face with a terp cannon of stinky cheese and tropical fruit, you’ll
quickly respect Bop Gun's aromatic chops. A gassy, sweet aroma envelopes you at first, but when you break down this bud, a doughy, cookie smell comes off. Sticky and covered in trichomes, this lady is not just a pretty nug.
Although zestier than the smell implies, Bop Gun's cheesy puffs are appetizers, with a
creamy, funky flavor wrapping around the tongue. Notes of lemons and sugar cookies try
their darndest to penetrate that cheesy cloak, but they barely succeed before an earthy,
skunky aftertaste takes over.
A "bop gun" is a shot of funk into the hearts of funkless people to get them dancing. Bop
Gun's high is easy to function on, but noticeable in both mind and body, warming up limbs
and joints while wrapping your brain in a blanket of bliss. Bop Gun is glorious for morning
and daytime, loosening up a stiff neck and shoulders without killing focus, sparking curiosity and creativity. Perfect for the "productive stoner,” providing a relaxed body buzz without hindering productivity.
Strain Type: Indica Hybrid
Lineage: Do-Si-Dos x Papaya
Breeder: Unknown
Primary Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene, Bisabolol
Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxing, Euphoric, Creative
Top Report Strain Flavors: Cheese, Papaya, Earth, Skunk
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
