The Strain - Bruce Banner is a potent hybrid strain expertly crafted by Dark Horse Genetics, born from the powerful cross of OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel. This homage to the comic book legend delivers a dynamic experience that could transform even the most reserved individual into a lively and energetic persona. With its Sativa-dominant genes, Bruce Banner offers a substantial dose of THC, providing an intensely euphoric head high combined with a boost in creativity and overall mood.



The strain's terpene profile features Limonene, Humulene, Nerolidol 2, Myrcene, and Pinene, contributing to its complex flavors and effects. Limonene imparts bright citrus notes that uplift the senses, while Myrcene adds earthy undertones promoting relaxation. Pinene introduces a refreshing pine aroma, enhancing alertness and focus. These terpenes create dominant flavors of sweet berries and strawberries, complemented by a strong, pungent diesel undertone inherited from its Strawberry Diesel parent.



Bruce Banner is known for its energizing and uplifting effects, making it an excellent choice for daytime use. Users often report high energy levels accompanied by heightened creativity and a euphoric mood. Drawing from its OG Kush lineage, it provides a balanced experience that relaxes the body without sedation, while the influence of Strawberry Diesel enhances motivation and happiness. This strain is ideal for those seeking an invigorating and joyful experience that stimulates both the mind and body.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: [OG Kush] x [Strawberry Diesel]



Breeder: Dark Horse Genetics



Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, alpha-Humulene, Nerolidol 2, beta Myrcene, beta-Pinene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Creative, Energizing, Euphoric, Happy



Top Report Strain Flavors: Berry, Diesel, Strawberry, Sweet



The Product - This cheese-like consistency is great for portable devices as it breaks apart easily and is soft in texture. The terps are tasty when smoking this loose concentrate whether on a rig or sprinkling on a bowl.

