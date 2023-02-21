About this product
Strain Description:
This homage to the comic book legend could turn even the Incredible Hulk into a mild-
mannered everyman. It's a powerfully relaxing hybrid, with genes that deliver a massive dose of THC. Bruce Banner originates from a cross between Ghost OG and Strawberry Diesel that makes this a holy grail of sorts for patients seeking the strongest high. CBD contents, however, are low, so this is not an ideal choice for conditions that respond to that chemical.
The head high is intensely euphoric, combined with strong creativity and a whole-body
mood boost. Energy levels are high, making this a good daytime strain. Bruce Banner is
a highly effective painkiller, but it's also good for anxiety, depression, nausea, and sleeplessness.
The dominant flavor is sweet, with notes of citrus and a strong, pungent smell. The bud
has a heavily frosted appearance due to a thick layer of resinous glands.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [OG Kush] x [Strawberry Diesel]
Breeder: Dark Horse Genetics
Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, alpha-Humulene, Nerolidol 2, beta Myrcene, beta-Pinene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Creative, Energizing, Euphoric, Happy
Top Report Strain Flavors: Berry, Diesel, Strawberry, Sweet
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
State License(s)
CUL000019