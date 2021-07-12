The Strain - This homage to the comic book legend could turn even the Incredible Hulk into a mild-mannered everyman. It's a powerfully relaxing hybrid, with Sativa-dominant genes that deliver a massive dose of THC. Bruce Banner originates from a cross between Ghost OG and Strawberry Diesel that makes this a holy grail of sorts for patients seeking the strongest high. CBD contents, however, are low, so this is not an ideal choice for conditions that respond to that chemical.



The head high is intensely euphoric, combined with strong creativity and a whole-body mood boost. Energy levels are high, making this a good daytime strain. Bruce Banner is a highly effective painkiller, but it's also good for anxiety, depression, nausea, and sleeplessness.



The dominant flavor is sweet, with notes of citrus and a strong, pungent smell. The bud has a heavily frosted appearance due to a thick layer of resinous glands.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: [OG Kush] x [Strawberry Diesel]



Breeder: Dark Horse Genetics



Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, alpha-Humulene, Nerolidol 2, beta Myrcene, beta-Pinene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Creative, Energizing, Euphoric, Happy



Top Report Strain Flavors: Berry, Diesel, Strawberry, Sweet



The Process - We expertly hand trim the biggest and best, A-grade buds from the tops of our colas. Each glass jar contains no more than 7 buds, but more likely you will see 3 - 5 big nugs in each eighth sold. Our flower is grown, harvested, cured, and packaged with the patient in mind every step of the way. The experience of our illicit growers coupled with our commitment to technology creates consistent and impactful cannabis. The long cure and delicate hand-trim are easy to see and even easier to smell when those lovely terpenes are released upon opening your jar.