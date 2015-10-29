About this product
The head high is intensely euphoric, combined with strong creativity and a whole-body mood boost. Energy levels are high, making this a good daytime strain. Bruce Banner is a highly effective painkiller, but it's also good for anxiety, depression, nausea, and sleeplessness.
The dominant flavor is sweet, with notes of citrus and a strong, pungent smell. The bud has a heavily frosted appearance due to a thick layer of resinous glands.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [OG Kush] x [Strawberry Diesel]
Breeder: Dark Horse Genetics
Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, alpha-Humulene, Nerolidol 2, beta Myrcene, beta-Pinene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Creative, Energizing, Euphoric, Happy
Top Report Strain Flavors: Berry, Diesel, Strawberry, Sweet
The Process - Fill it, Roll it, Light it. 5g of your favorite strain, no grinder required. Our flower is grown, harvested, cured, and packaged with the patient in mind every step of the way. The experience of our illicit growers coupled with our commitment to technology creates consistent and impactful cannabis. The long cure and delicate hand-trim are easy to see and even easier to smell when those lovely terpenes are released upon opening your jar.
About this strain
Bruce Banner, also known as "Banner" and "OG Banner," is a hybrid marijuana strain. Bruce Banner might be best known as the alter-ego of comic book hero The Incredible Hulk, but maybe he wouldn’t be such a stressed out ball of anger if he just had some of his namesake strain. This green monster also has hidden strength and features dense nugs that pack the power of very high THC content. It’s a powerful hyrbid strain whose effects come on quickly and strong and then tend to settle into a euphoric and creative buzz. The effects of this strain are most evident and linger mostly in the head, but it may also provide body relaxation that make it an appropriate daytime bud for some. Dark Horse Genetics bred this strain from OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel, and its heritage can be found in its diesel aroma with sweet undertones. Plants flower at 8 to 10 weeks. This strain does have three main phenotypes, one of which is Bruce Banner #3.
About this brand
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
