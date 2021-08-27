About this product
This bud has a sweet raspberry and cherry flavor with hints of sugary bubblegum to it, too. The aroma is just as fresh, with a sweet and fruity overtone that's accented by sugary bubblegum and rich cherries. The Bubblegum Gelato settles in a few minutes after your final toke, filling your mind with an uplifting and expansive euphoria that pushes away any negative or racing thoughts almost immediately.
As your mind settles, a sense of creativity will wash over you, lending itself well to any artistic task that you may have at hand. With these relaxing and lifted effects, Bubblegum Gelato is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as chronic pain, appetite loss or nausea, chronic stress, insomnia, and chronic fatigue.
Bubblegum Gelato buds have fluffy oversized forest green nugs with long thin orange hairs and a coating of tiny golden amber crystal trichomes.
Strain Type: Indica Hybrid
Lineage: [AJ Sour Diesel] x [GMO/Fuel]
Breeder: Mosca Seeds
Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Myrcene, d-Limonene, Nerolidol 2, Linalool, beta-Pinene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Creative, Euphoria, Happy, Hungry, Relaxing, Uplifting
Top Report Strain Flavors: Cherry, Fruity, Sugary, Sweet
The Process - Uncured live and fresh plant material manufactured into a micro-crystalline and saucy mix to create an amber-colored, aromatic, and flavorful extract called Live Sugar. These THCa crystals have mucho terps and are loaded with flavor! The most potent of our live resins. Our Butane Hash Oil (BHO) line of concentrates are created with only the highest quality frozen material and hydrocarbon equipment. We carefully select flowers and cut them down early before the flowering cycle is finished, then quickly freeze them in temperatures below 70 degrees Celsius to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoids and terpenes. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create concentrates available in half and full gram options. *Concentrates are Strain Specific runs of all illicit strains we produce.
Commonly called BG Gelato, Bubblegum Gelato crosses the enshrined classic of Gelato #45 with the mysterious Indiana Bubblegum for a indica-leaning hybrid that’s heavy on that sweet, sugary nose. Bred by Mosca Seeds, these dense, chunky buds are sticky, a mix of forest green splashed with deep purple tones under all those trichomes. The earthy, berry fruit aroma translates to a creamy, cherry-like smoke with a dash of gas, but heavy on the sweetness. This stony strain pairs best with a day off or a good comedy film; it’ll have you feeling boneless and ready to laugh out loud. Patients may find their aches and pains alleviated, and appetite restored.
About this brand
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
