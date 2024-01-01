Cake N' Chem 1g Flower

by ILLICIT
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of Cake N' Chem 1g Flower

About this product

Cake N’ Chem unites the mouthwatering flavor and insane bag appeal of the Wedding
Cake strain with the potency and heavy yields of the Stardawg. Like its name suggests, this bud packs a truly unique flavor of doughy vanilla cake and hints of sour lemon paired with a punch of sharp sour. The aroma is very similar, with a sour citrusy chemical overtone accented by touches of sweet vanilla and creamy cake. The Cake N’ Chem high settles in a few minutes after your final tasty exhale, filling your mind with a slowly building lift that has you feeling happy and without a care in the world. As your mood reaches new heights, a soothing body high will creep its way into your bones, pulling you lower and lower into a state of pure relaxation and ease that will have you dozing off before you know it.

In combination with its super high average THC level, these effects make Cake N’ Chem
a great choice for treating conditions such as chronic stress or anxiety, PTSD, depression
and insomnia. This bud has fluffy popcorn-shaped bright neon green nugs with lots of
thin orange hairs and a coating of tiny, frosty white crystal trichomes.

Strain Type: Indica Hybrid

Lineage: [Wedding Cake] x [Stardawg]

Breeder: Greenpoint Seeds

Primary Terpene Profile: alpha-Humulene, beta-Caryophyllene, beta-Myrcene, d-

Limonene, Nerolidol 2, Linalool

Top Reported Strain Effects: Calming, Happy, Relaxing, Sleepy, Uplifting

Top Report Strain Flavors: Citrus, Creamy, Pine, Vanilla

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand ILLICIT
ILLICIT
Shop products
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.

ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:

WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.

License(s)

  • MO, US: CUL000019
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.