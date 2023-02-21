About this product
Strain Description:
Cake N’ Chem unites the mouthwatering flavor and insane bag appeal of the Wedding
Cake strain with the potency and heavy yields of the Stardawg.
Like its name suggests, this bud packs a truly unique flavor of doughy vanilla cake and
hints of sour lemon paired with a punch of sharp sour. The aroma is very similar, with a
sour citrusy chemical overtone accented by touches of sweet vanilla and creamy cake.
The Cake N’ Chem high settles in a few minutes after your final tasty exhale, filling your
mind with a slowly building lift that has you feeling happy and without a care in the
world. As your mood reaches new heights, a soothing body high will creep its way into
your bones, pulling you lower and lower into a state of pure relaxation and ease that will
have you dozing off before you know it.
In combination with its super high average THC level, these effects make Cake N’ Chem
a great choice for treating conditions such as chronic stress or anxiety, PTSD, depression
and insomnia. This bud has fluffy popcorn-shaped bright neon green nugs with lots of
thin orange hairs and a coating of tiny, frosty white crystal trichomes.
Strain Type: Indica Hybrid
Lineage: [Wedding Cake] x [Stardawg]
Breeder: Greenpoint Seeds
Primary Terpene Profile: alpha-Humulene, beta-Caryophyllene, beta-Myrcene, d-
Limonene, Nerolidol 2, Linalool
Top Reported Strain Effects: Calming, Happy, Relaxing, Sleepy, Uplifting
Top Report Strain Flavors: Citrus, Creamy, Pine, Vanilla
Cake N’ Chem unites the mouthwatering flavor and insane bag appeal of the Wedding
Cake strain with the potency and heavy yields of the Stardawg.
Like its name suggests, this bud packs a truly unique flavor of doughy vanilla cake and
hints of sour lemon paired with a punch of sharp sour. The aroma is very similar, with a
sour citrusy chemical overtone accented by touches of sweet vanilla and creamy cake.
The Cake N’ Chem high settles in a few minutes after your final tasty exhale, filling your
mind with a slowly building lift that has you feeling happy and without a care in the
world. As your mood reaches new heights, a soothing body high will creep its way into
your bones, pulling you lower and lower into a state of pure relaxation and ease that will
have you dozing off before you know it.
In combination with its super high average THC level, these effects make Cake N’ Chem
a great choice for treating conditions such as chronic stress or anxiety, PTSD, depression
and insomnia. This bud has fluffy popcorn-shaped bright neon green nugs with lots of
thin orange hairs and a coating of tiny, frosty white crystal trichomes.
Strain Type: Indica Hybrid
Lineage: [Wedding Cake] x [Stardawg]
Breeder: Greenpoint Seeds
Primary Terpene Profile: alpha-Humulene, beta-Caryophyllene, beta-Myrcene, d-
Limonene, Nerolidol 2, Linalool
Top Reported Strain Effects: Calming, Happy, Relaxing, Sleepy, Uplifting
Top Report Strain Flavors: Citrus, Creamy, Pine, Vanilla
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
State License(s)
CUL000019