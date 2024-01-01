About this product
Candy Apple Kush, a fresh creation from Exotic Genetix, marries Obsou33t’s Sour Apple with Exotic Genetix’s Triple OG, resulting in a moutwatering sugary strain. Its vibrant lime green hue, generously coated with trichomes, evokes the image of being dipped in sugar, while its aroma carries the tantalizing scent of sour apples intertwined with a subtle gas-like essence. Candy Apple Kush awakens all senses, setting the stage for a balanced buzz that promises quality and satisfaction.
Upon igniting the bud, prepare for a rollercoaster ride of relaxation and euphoria that characterizes Candy Apple Kush's effects. The strain delivers a harmonious blend of tranquility and elation, leaving consumers feeling just right as they ride the waves of its intoxicating high. The exhale is smooth and satisfying, offering a flavorful combination of apricot and pine notes that enhance the overall experience.
Notably uplifting and exceptionally potent, Candy Apple Kush is well-suited for nighttime consumption, promising a profound and soothing experience. For those seeking a delightful and fulfilling smoke session, Candy Apple Kush stands as a compelling choice. Its irresistible sweet flavor, potent effects, and visually captivating appearance make it a go-to option for cannabis enthusiasts.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: Sour Apple x Triple OG
Breeder: Exotic Genetix
Primary Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Pinene, Caryophyllene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Uplifiting, Euphoric, Relaxed
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Apricot, Pine, Citrus
Upon igniting the bud, prepare for a rollercoaster ride of relaxation and euphoria that characterizes Candy Apple Kush's effects. The strain delivers a harmonious blend of tranquility and elation, leaving consumers feeling just right as they ride the waves of its intoxicating high. The exhale is smooth and satisfying, offering a flavorful combination of apricot and pine notes that enhance the overall experience.
Notably uplifting and exceptionally potent, Candy Apple Kush is well-suited for nighttime consumption, promising a profound and soothing experience. For those seeking a delightful and fulfilling smoke session, Candy Apple Kush stands as a compelling choice. Its irresistible sweet flavor, potent effects, and visually captivating appearance make it a go-to option for cannabis enthusiasts.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: Sour Apple x Triple OG
Breeder: Exotic Genetix
Primary Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Pinene, Caryophyllene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Uplifiting, Euphoric, Relaxed
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Apricot, Pine, Citrus
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
Notice a problem?Report this item