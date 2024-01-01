Candy Apple Kush, a fresh creation from Exotic Genetix, marries Obsou33t’s Sour Apple with Exotic Genetix’s Triple OG, resulting in a moutwatering sugary strain. Its vibrant lime green hue, generously coated with trichomes, evokes the image of being dipped in sugar, while its aroma carries the tantalizing scent of sour apples intertwined with a subtle gas-like essence. Candy Apple Kush awakens all senses, setting the stage for a balanced buzz that promises quality and satisfaction.



Upon igniting the bud, prepare for a rollercoaster ride of relaxation and euphoria that characterizes Candy Apple Kush's effects. The strain delivers a harmonious blend of tranquility and elation, leaving consumers feeling just right as they ride the waves of its intoxicating high. The exhale is smooth and satisfying, offering a flavorful combination of apricot and pine notes that enhance the overall experience.



Notably uplifting and exceptionally potent, Candy Apple Kush is well-suited for nighttime consumption, promising a profound and soothing experience. For those seeking a delightful and fulfilling smoke session, Candy Apple Kush stands as a compelling choice. Its irresistible sweet flavor, potent effects, and visually captivating appearance make it a go-to option for cannabis enthusiasts.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: Sour Apple x Triple OG



Breeder: Exotic Genetix



Primary Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Pinene, Caryophyllene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Uplifiting, Euphoric, Relaxed



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Apricot, Pine, Citrus

