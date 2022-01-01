About this product
The Strain - Cookies N’ Chem is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain created by crossing 3 classic strains: Girl Scout Cookies, Starfighter, and Stardawg. This celebrity child brings on the effects and the hard-hitting flavors, offering a long-lasting high and a huge level of potency that's best suited for experienced patients.
The Cookies N’ Chem high starts with a creeping effect, sneaking up on your mind and lifting you into a happy euphoric state, often described as unfocused. As your mind settles into this state of calm, a relaxing tingle will begin to spread throughout, likely to drop you into a heavy and sedative couchlock.
Thanks to these effects and its high average THC levels, Cookies N’ Chem is often said to be perfect for treating those suffering from conditions such as nausea, appetite loss, chronic pain, muscle spasms or cramps, chronic fatigue, and chronic stress.
This bud has a sour citrusy chemical taste with a lightly nutty and sweet vanilla exhale. Cookies N Chem buds have spade-shaped minty green nugs with furry orange hairs and a coating of thick and frosty tiny golden amber crystal trichomes.
Strain Type: Indica Hybrid
Lineage: [Cookies & Cream] x [Stardawg]
Breeder: Greenpoint Seeds
Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, beta-Myrcene
Top Reported Strain Effects: calming, relaxing, happy, euphoric
Top Reported Strain Flavors: citrus, sweet, nutty, vanilla
The Process - Our 1-gram pre-rolls are only made from hand-trimmed flower and NEVER from shake or trim. We delicately grind up smaller buds not used as pre-packaged flower in a temperature and humidity-controlled room to maintain the cannabinoid and terpene profile of our illicit flower as we prepare material for pre-rolls.
About this brand
Illicit
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardens for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
