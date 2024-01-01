About this product
Introducing Demogorgon, a Sativa-dominant cannabis strain bred from a combination of Purple Juicy Fruit Thai and Afghan-Pakistan Chitral genetics. This unique blend offers users a cerebral high that's both uplifting and energizing. With its lineage firmly rooted in legendary strains, Demogorgon promises a memorable experience for both seasoned enthusiasts and newcomers to cannabis alike.
Demogorgon's flavor profile is a mix of sweet, piney, and skunky notes, thanks to its rich terpene content including myrcene, trans-caryophyllene, and humulene. Whether you're smoking it in a joint, pipe, or vaporizer, Demogorgon delivers a complex yet enjoyable taste with every puff. What sets Demogorgon apart is its smooth and consistent burn, ensuring a hassle-free experience from start to finish.
When you light up Demogorgon, expect a smooth and even burn that sets the stage for a euphoric journey. Its Sativa-driven effects uplift the mind and spirit, making it perfect for those seeking a boost in creativity or motivation. Expect a sensory adventure that's both satisfying and invigorating. Its terpene profile indicates this strain may benefit those seeking pain relief, anti-inflammatory benefits, and those suffering from depression and anxiety. These genetics suggest Demogorgon can uplift the mood and provide a sense of relation, without inducing sedation.
Strain Type: Sativa
Lineage: [Purple Juicy Fruit Thai] x [Afghan x Pakistan Chitral]
Breeder: Original Breeder Unknown
Primary Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Humulene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Energizing, Uplifting, Euphoric
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Earthy, Herbal, Peppery, Spicy
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
