Introducing Demogorgon, a Sativa-dominant cannabis strain bred from a combination of Purple Juicy Fruit Thai and Afghan-Pakistan Chitral genetics. This unique blend offers users a cerebral high that's both uplifting and energizing. With its lineage firmly rooted in legendary strains, Demogorgon promises a memorable experience for both seasoned enthusiasts and newcomers to cannabis alike.



Demogorgon's flavor profile is a mix of sweet, piney, and skunky notes, thanks to its rich terpene content including myrcene, trans-caryophyllene, and humulene. Whether you're smoking it in a joint, pipe, or vaporizer, Demogorgon delivers a complex yet enjoyable taste with every puff. What sets Demogorgon apart is its smooth and consistent burn, ensuring a hassle-free experience from start to finish.



When you light up Demogorgon, expect a smooth and even burn that sets the stage for a euphoric journey. Its Sativa-driven effects uplift the mind and spirit, making it perfect for those seeking a boost in creativity or motivation. Expect a sensory adventure that's both satisfying and invigorating. Its terpene profile indicates this strain may benefit those seeking pain relief, anti-inflammatory benefits, and those suffering from depression and anxiety. These genetics suggest Demogorgon can uplift the mood and provide a sense of relation, without inducing sedation.



Strain Type: Sativa



Lineage: [Purple Juicy Fruit Thai] x [Afghan x Pakistan Chitral]



Breeder: Original Breeder Unknown



Primary Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Humulene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Energizing, Uplifting, Euphoric



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Earthy, Herbal, Peppery, Spicy

