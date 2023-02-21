Strain Description:



A happy mix of Ghost Train Haze x East Coast Sour Diesel. Hop aboard the train and

enjoy this perfect morning or mid-afternoon pick me up! This strong sativa strain

encapsulates the entourage effect by bringing together a great mix of myrcene,

terpinolene, and pinene. A stress reliever in its terpene and cannabinoid profile, this

earthy cultivar keeps your mood up and smiles-a-plenty.



Diesel is an iconic cannabis variety thought to be a cross between Afghani and Mexican

landrace strains. This sativa-leaning strain is reportedly another phenotype of the

original Chemdawg 91, though its true origins remain a mystery.



According to Seedism, which carries its own version of Diesel, the strain has an intense

aroma of grapefruit and lemon that translates into a fruity flavor with hashish

undertones.



Strain Type: Sativa Hybrid



Lineage: [Ghost Train Haze] x [East Coast Sour Diesel]

Breeder: Sativa Hybrid



Primary Terpene Profile: Terpinolene, beta-Myrcene, Ocimene 2, Nerolidol 2, delta-

Limonene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Happy, Creative, Euphoric



Top Report Strain Flavors: Diesel, Earthy, Woody

Show more