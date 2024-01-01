Donny Burger 3.5g Flower

Donny Burger, a pure indica strain, combines the potency of GMO and Han Solo Burger to deliver a blend of cerebral elevation and bodily relaxation. This delectable bud induces an immediate sense of happiness upon exhaling, banishing negative moods and racing thoughts. Its sociable and charismatic effects encourage engaging interactions with others. As a light physical tingle gradually spreads, a feeling of stimulation and relaxation ensues, perfect for addressing inflammation, chronic pain, insomnia, depression, and chronic stress.

With a flavor profile characterized by spicy, peppery, cheesy citrus notes, complemented by earthy undertones, Donny Burger emits an aroma of pungent spicy black licorice, enhanced by hints of tangy sour citrus. Its oversized, grape-shaped neon green nugs feature fuzzy orange hairs and a generous coating of frosty, chunky golden white crystal trichomes.

Credited to Skunk House Genetics as the original breeder, Donny Burger stands as a go-to choice for cannabis enthusiasts seeking a balance of mental and physical relief, renowned for its potency and therapeutic effects. This strain offers a flavorful and satisfying experience that leaves users uplifted and relaxed in equal measure.

Strain Type: Indica

Lineage: GMO x Han Solo Burger

Breeder: Skunk House Genetics

Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene

Top Reported Strain Effects: Aroused, Giggly, Euphoric, Rleaxing, Hungry

Top Reported Strain Flavors: Musky, Sweet Cheese, Lemon Pepper

While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.

ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:

WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.

