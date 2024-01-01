Dr. Funkenstein, also known as “Dr. Funk”, is an indica-dominant hybrid strain born

from the union of Blueberry and Bubba Kush. This funky bud embodies the best

qualities of its celebrity parentage, delivering an enticing combination of

palate-pleasing flavors and potent effects. As you partake in Dr. Funkenstein, the

flavor profile reflects its genetic heritage, providing a delightful combination of

sweet berry and earthy sharpness that activates on the exhale.

The strain’s appearance features tight, compact popcorn-shaped dark forest green

nugs adorned with thick, furry orange hairs, and each nug is generously coated with

a frosty layer of white crystal trichomes and sticky resin. The strain's dense buds

and prominent trichome coverage not only contribute to its visual appeal but also

underscore its potential strength.

Dr. Funkenstein induces an almost psychedelic high, pleasantly enveloping both

mind and body. With an onset marked by euphoria and cerebral stimulation, it

gradually transitions into a powerful body buzz, leaving consumers in a state of

deep relaxation and couch-lock. As the high peaks, expect a strong case of the

munchies and a gentle descent into introspection, accompanied by a mild sedative

effect. These characteristics may make Dr. Funkenstein a suitable choice for

managing conditions such as chronic pain, depression, anxiety, and appetite loss.

Strain Type: Hybrid

Lineage: [Blueberry] x [Bubba Kush]

Breeder: Royal King Seeds

Primary Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Pinene, Caryophyllene

Top Reported Strain Effects: Happy, Creative, Hungry, Sleepy, Euphoric

Top Reported Strain Flavors: Berry, Blueberry, Cheesy, Sweet

