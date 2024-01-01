About this product
Dr. Funkenstein, also known as “Dr. Funk”, is an indica-dominant hybrid strain born
from the union of Blueberry and Bubba Kush. This funky bud embodies the best
qualities of its celebrity parentage, delivering an enticing combination of
palate-pleasing flavors and potent effects. As you partake in Dr. Funkenstein, the
flavor profile reflects its genetic heritage, providing a delightful combination of
sweet berry and earthy sharpness that activates on the exhale.
The strain’s appearance features tight, compact popcorn-shaped dark forest green
nugs adorned with thick, furry orange hairs, and each nug is generously coated with
a frosty layer of white crystal trichomes and sticky resin. The strain's dense buds
and prominent trichome coverage not only contribute to its visual appeal but also
underscore its potential strength.
Dr. Funkenstein induces an almost psychedelic high, pleasantly enveloping both
mind and body. With an onset marked by euphoria and cerebral stimulation, it
gradually transitions into a powerful body buzz, leaving consumers in a state of
deep relaxation and couch-lock. As the high peaks, expect a strong case of the
munchies and a gentle descent into introspection, accompanied by a mild sedative
effect. These characteristics may make Dr. Funkenstein a suitable choice for
managing conditions such as chronic pain, depression, anxiety, and appetite loss.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [Blueberry] x [Bubba Kush]
Breeder: Royal King Seeds
Primary Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Pinene, Caryophyllene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Happy, Creative, Hungry, Sleepy, Euphoric
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Berry, Blueberry, Cheesy, Sweet
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
