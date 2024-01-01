About this product
Durban, a sativa-dominant hybrid hailing from South Africa, is celebrated for its vibrant and robust flavors. While renowned for its energizing effects, some users find Durban also offers potent physical relief once its initial rush subsides, making it a must-try for sativa enthusiasts seeking a dynamic experience. Bred by Jigga, Durban delivers fast-acting and powerful effects characterized by its uplifting, cerebral, and energizing qualities, making it ideal for consumers with a high tolerance for THC. The strain's flavor profile exudes earthy tones with prominent woody notes like pine, attracting medical marijuana patients seeking relief from symptoms associated with depression, appetite loss, and chronic stress.
Perfect for wake-and-bake sessions and tackling daily tasks, Durban's uplifting and invigorating effects provide a surge of energy and focus. Users report feeling uplifted and stimulated, likening its impact to their experiences with ADHD medication. This strain's potency surprises even seasoned sativa connoisseurs, making it a staple for those seeking heightened alertness and concentration. With its ability to induce a focused and floaty sensation, Durban stands as a masterpiece among sativa strains, offering a dynamic and engaging experience unlike any other.
Strain Type: Sativa
Lineage: South African Landrace
Breeder: Jigga
Primary Terpene Profile: Linalool, Myrcene, Terpinolene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Energetic, Focused, Talkative, HAppy
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Woody, Apricot, Floral, Herbal, Fruity
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
