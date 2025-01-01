About this product
The Strain: Step into a realm of vibrant experiences with Elon West, a captivating hybrid strain from Greenpoint Seeds that masterfully blends the unique genetics of Blutonian and Riddallar. This thoughtfully balanced strain offers a harmonious fusion of uplifting and calming effects, making it a versatile choice for various moments throughout your day. Elon West stands out with its intricate flavor profile and dynamic terpene composition, promising a memorable and enjoyable journey with every inhale.
Delight your palate with the rich and diverse flavors of Elon West. The initial burst of zesty citrus intertwines seamlessly with refreshing pine notes, creating a bright and invigorating taste experience. As you savor each puff, earthy undertones emerge, adding depth and complexity to the flavor profile. A subtle hint of spice lingers on the finish, complemented by delicate floral accents that round out the overall taste. This exquisite blend of citrus, pine, earthy, spicy, and floral flavors ensures that every vaping session is both flavorful and satisfying.
Embrace the balanced effects of Elon West as it elevates your mood and enhances your emotional state. The uplifting euphoria fosters a sense of happiness and creativity, perfect for brainstorming new ideas or engaging in stimulating conversations. Simultaneously, a gentle wave of relaxation soothes the body, easing any lingering tension and promoting a calm and centered mindset. Elon West provides the perfect harmony of energy and tranquility to enrich your activities and elevate your overall experience.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [Blutonian] x [Riddallar]
Breeder: Original Breeder Unknown
Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Pinene, Humulene, Linalool
Top Reported Strain Effects: Happy, Relaxed, Uplifted, Creative, Calm
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Citrus, Pine, Earthy, Spicy, Floral
Delight your palate with the rich and diverse flavors of Elon West. The initial burst of zesty citrus intertwines seamlessly with refreshing pine notes, creating a bright and invigorating taste experience. As you savor each puff, earthy undertones emerge, adding depth and complexity to the flavor profile. A subtle hint of spice lingers on the finish, complemented by delicate floral accents that round out the overall taste. This exquisite blend of citrus, pine, earthy, spicy, and floral flavors ensures that every vaping session is both flavorful and satisfying.
Embrace the balanced effects of Elon West as it elevates your mood and enhances your emotional state. The uplifting euphoria fosters a sense of happiness and creativity, perfect for brainstorming new ideas or engaging in stimulating conversations. Simultaneously, a gentle wave of relaxation soothes the body, easing any lingering tension and promoting a calm and centered mindset. Elon West provides the perfect harmony of energy and tranquility to enrich your activities and elevate your overall experience.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [Blutonian] x [Riddallar]
Breeder: Original Breeder Unknown
Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Pinene, Humulene, Linalool
Top Reported Strain Effects: Happy, Relaxed, Uplifted, Creative, Calm
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Citrus, Pine, Earthy, Spicy, Floral
Elon West 1g Live Sugar
ILLICITResin
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
The Strain: Step into a realm of vibrant experiences with Elon West, a captivating hybrid strain from Greenpoint Seeds that masterfully blends the unique genetics of Blutonian and Riddallar. This thoughtfully balanced strain offers a harmonious fusion of uplifting and calming effects, making it a versatile choice for various moments throughout your day. Elon West stands out with its intricate flavor profile and dynamic terpene composition, promising a memorable and enjoyable journey with every inhale.
Delight your palate with the rich and diverse flavors of Elon West. The initial burst of zesty citrus intertwines seamlessly with refreshing pine notes, creating a bright and invigorating taste experience. As you savor each puff, earthy undertones emerge, adding depth and complexity to the flavor profile. A subtle hint of spice lingers on the finish, complemented by delicate floral accents that round out the overall taste. This exquisite blend of citrus, pine, earthy, spicy, and floral flavors ensures that every vaping session is both flavorful and satisfying.
Embrace the balanced effects of Elon West as it elevates your mood and enhances your emotional state. The uplifting euphoria fosters a sense of happiness and creativity, perfect for brainstorming new ideas or engaging in stimulating conversations. Simultaneously, a gentle wave of relaxation soothes the body, easing any lingering tension and promoting a calm and centered mindset. Elon West provides the perfect harmony of energy and tranquility to enrich your activities and elevate your overall experience.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [Blutonian] x [Riddallar]
Breeder: Original Breeder Unknown
Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Pinene, Humulene, Linalool
Top Reported Strain Effects: Happy, Relaxed, Uplifted, Creative, Calm
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Citrus, Pine, Earthy, Spicy, Floral
Delight your palate with the rich and diverse flavors of Elon West. The initial burst of zesty citrus intertwines seamlessly with refreshing pine notes, creating a bright and invigorating taste experience. As you savor each puff, earthy undertones emerge, adding depth and complexity to the flavor profile. A subtle hint of spice lingers on the finish, complemented by delicate floral accents that round out the overall taste. This exquisite blend of citrus, pine, earthy, spicy, and floral flavors ensures that every vaping session is both flavorful and satisfying.
Embrace the balanced effects of Elon West as it elevates your mood and enhances your emotional state. The uplifting euphoria fosters a sense of happiness and creativity, perfect for brainstorming new ideas or engaging in stimulating conversations. Simultaneously, a gentle wave of relaxation soothes the body, easing any lingering tension and promoting a calm and centered mindset. Elon West provides the perfect harmony of energy and tranquility to enrich your activities and elevate your overall experience.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [Blutonian] x [Riddallar]
Breeder: Original Breeder Unknown
Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Pinene, Humulene, Linalool
Top Reported Strain Effects: Happy, Relaxed, Uplifted, Creative, Calm
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Citrus, Pine, Earthy, Spicy, Floral
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
Notice a problem?Report this item