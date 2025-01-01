The Strain: Step into a realm of vibrant experiences with Elon West, a captivating hybrid strain from Greenpoint Seeds that masterfully blends the unique genetics of Blutonian and Riddallar. This thoughtfully balanced strain offers a harmonious fusion of uplifting and calming effects, making it a versatile choice for various moments throughout your day. Elon West stands out with its intricate flavor profile and dynamic terpene composition, promising a memorable and enjoyable journey with every inhale.



Delight your palate with the rich and diverse flavors of Elon West. The initial burst of zesty citrus intertwines seamlessly with refreshing pine notes, creating a bright and invigorating taste experience. As you savor each puff, earthy undertones emerge, adding depth and complexity to the flavor profile. A subtle hint of spice lingers on the finish, complemented by delicate floral accents that round out the overall taste. This exquisite blend of citrus, pine, earthy, spicy, and floral flavors ensures that every vaping session is both flavorful and satisfying.



Embrace the balanced effects of Elon West as it elevates your mood and enhances your emotional state. The uplifting euphoria fosters a sense of happiness and creativity, perfect for brainstorming new ideas or engaging in stimulating conversations. Simultaneously, a gentle wave of relaxation soothes the body, easing any lingering tension and promoting a calm and centered mindset. Elon West provides the perfect harmony of energy and tranquility to enrich your activities and elevate your overall experience.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: [Blutonian] x [Riddallar]



Breeder: Original Breeder Unknown



Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Pinene, Humulene, Linalool



Top Reported Strain Effects: Happy, Relaxed, Uplifted, Creative, Calm



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Citrus, Pine, Earthy, Spicy, Floral

