The Strain - Franken Pie is a captivating hybrid strain that unites the potent genetics of GMO and Cherry Pie, offering a deeply relaxing experience ideal for those seeking tranquility. This unique blend presents a rich flavor profile that delivers both sweet and savory notes, providing a delightful twist to the cannabis experience. The combination of Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene, Terpinolene, and Linalool terpenes contributes to its distinctive character, making each session with Franken Pie a flavorful journey.



The taste of Franken Pie is as intriguing as its effects. On the inhale, users may detect fruity and citrus flavors reminiscent of its Cherry Pie lineage, while earthy and woody undertones from the GMO parent strain emerge on the exhale. Hints of herbal and peppery notes add complexity, creating a well-rounded flavor profile that satisfies the palate. Limonene adds a bright citrus zest, uplifting the mood, while Myrcene enhances the strain's calming qualities. Caryophyllene introduces subtle spicy tones, and Linalool contributes a gentle floral nuance, rounding out the sensory experience.



Franken Pie is celebrated for its uplifting, euphoric, and relaxing effects. Users often report a harmonious balance between mental invigoration and physical calmness. The strain may induce a sense of euphoria and elevated mood, promoting positivity and a light-hearted state of mind. As the experience unfolds, a soothing wave of relaxation can ease tension and foster a deep sense of contentment. Drawing from its GMO and Cherry Pie heritage, Franken Pie offers a well-rounded experience that is perfect for unwinding after a long day or simply embracing a peaceful state of being.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: [GMO] x [Cherry Pie]



Breeder: Original Breeder Unknown



Primary Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Uplifting, Euphoric, Relaxed, Calming



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Fruity, Citrus, Woody, Herbal, Peppery

