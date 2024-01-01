Introducing Franken Pie, an Indica-dominant strain crafted from the potent genetics of GMO and Cherry Pie. This strain offers a robust and deeply relaxing experience, ideal for those in pursuit of tranquility. With primary terpenes like Myrcene, Limonene, and trans-Caryophyllene, Franken Pie boasts a unique flavor profile providing both a sweet and savory twist to the smoking experience.

Franken Pie's taste is as diverse as its effects, delivering a blend of flavors that intrigue and satisfy the palate. Enjoying joints, pipes, or vaporizers ensures each session promises a flavorful journey that's both tranquil and euphoric. As you indulge in Franken Pie, anticipate a potent and relaxing experience that eases the body and calms the mind, making it ideal for unwinding after a long day or simply finding inner peace.

With Franken Pie, relaxation is effortless. Its Indica dominance ensures a tranquil state of being, allowing users to sink into a deep sense of calmness and contentment. Whether a seasoned enthusiast or new to cannabis, Franken Pie invites exploration into the soothing embrace of its effects and the richness of its flavors. Users report feelings of relaxation and euphoria, while its terpene profile indicates this strain may have pain-relieft, anti-inflammatory, and antidepressant properties.

Strain Type: Indica

Lineage: [GMO] x [Cherry Pie]

Breeder: Original Breeder Unknown

Primary Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene

Top Reported Strain Effects: Uplifting, Euphoric, Relaxed, Calming

Top Reported Strain Flavors: Fruity, Citrus, Woody, Herbal, Peppery



Show more