The Strain - This potent hybrid is a cross of Gorilla Glue and Mendo Breath. The buds are a deep, dark green, which are highlighted by orange and violet, and covered with trichome crystals.



Gassy Taffy users can expect to feel a full body buzz and an overall sense of euphoria. This is recommended for those suffering from depression and chronic pain.



The aroma is sweet and herbaceous.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: Gorilla Glue x Mendo Breath



Breeder: Lokey Farms, NB Gardens, and Swing the Sword



Primary Terpene Profile: Fuel, OG GAS, Chemy, Funk



Top Reported Strain Effects: full body buzz, euphoric



Top Report Strain Flavors: gassy, herbal, sweet



The Process - Our 1-gram pre-rolls are only made from hand-trimmed flower and NEVER from shake or trim. We delicately grind up smaller buds not used as pre-packaged flower in a temperature and humidity-controlled room to maintain the cannabinoid and terpene profile of our ILLICIT flower as we prepare material for pre-rolls.