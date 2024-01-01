About this product
Much like the ice-cold treat for which it is named, Gelato marijuana is a smooth and creamy cannabis strain with a flavor that delivers blissful happiness and belies its soaring
levels of psychoactive cannabinoid THC.
The euphoria-driven high of Gelato marijuana sets in quickly, which can be overwhelming to novice or first-time consumers, particularly those unaccustomed to the kind of psychedelic headrush characteristic of a hybrid of this caliber. Free of worry and tension, with Gelato you’ll find yourself more comfortable in social settings – talkative, energetic, perhaps even the life of the party.
Gelato marijuana smells strongly of oranges, a profile it derives from one parent more than the other. When cured and crushed, however, hints of earthiness round out the aroma for a distinct and enjoyable fragrance. The flavor departs slightly from these citrusy roots and leaves a sweet berry and lavender aftertaste on the exhale.
A spoonful of the Italian dessert is delicious but has little effect on aches and pains. Gelato marijuana, however, is adept at inducing relaxation and reducing the discomfort
of chronic aches and pains. Patients suffering from stress and depression have also
benefited from the sweetly flavored cannabis’ medicinal effects. The plant itself delights
in hues of bright green and dark purple, and its leaves sparkle with crystalline resin.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [Sunset Sherbet] x [Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies]
Breeder: Cookie Fam
Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Myrcene, d-Limonene, Nerolidol 2, beta-Caryophyllene,
alpha-Humulene, Linalool
Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Uplifted, Happy
Top Report Strain Flavors: Berry, Earthy, Diesel
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
