The Strain - Much like the ice-cold treat for which it is named, Gelato marijuana is a smooth and creamy cannabis strain with a flavor that delivers blissful happiness and belies its soaring levels of psychoactive cannabinoid THC.



The euphoria-driven high of Gelato marijuana sets in quickly, which can be overwhelming to novice or first-time consumers, particularly those unaccustomed to the kind of psychedelic headrush characteristic of a sativa of this caliber. Free of worry and tension, with Gelato you’ll find yourself more comfortable in social settings – talkative, energetic, perhaps even the life of the party.



Gelato marijuana smells strongly of oranges, a profile it derives from one parent more than the other. When cured and crushed, however, hints of earthiness round out the aroma for a distinct and enjoyable fragrance. The flavor departs slightly from these citrusy roots and leaves a sweet berry and lavender aftertaste on the exhale.



A spoonful of the Italian dessert is delicious but has little effect on aches and pains. Gelato marijuana, however, is adept at inducing relaxation and reducing the discomfort of chronic aches and pains. Patients suffering from stress and depression have also benefited from the sweetly flavored cannabis’ medicinal effects. The plant itself delights in hues of bright green and dark purple, and its leaves sparkle with crystalline resin.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: [Sunset Sherbet] x [Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies]



Breeder: Cookie Fam



Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Myrcene, d-Limonene, Nerolidol 2, beta-Caryophyllene,

alpha-Humulene, Linalool



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Uplifted, Happy



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Berry, Earthy, Diesel



