About this product
Despite its intimidating name, Ghost OG is actually a mellow, relaxing strain that’s great
for recreational use. This is the strain to go to when you’re having a Netflix-and-Chill day
at home. As an indica-dominant hybrid, Ghost OG can melt all your worries, stressors, and anxieties away and replace them with a soothing, peaceful experience. There’s nothing better than watching your favorite comedy or listening to your favorite album than with Ghost OG in the mix.
Even though the high of Ghost OG is noticeable, it’s rarely considered to be too
overpowering or overwhelming. This hybrid comes with moderate THC levels that are
suitable for all smoking levels. The overall experience of Ghost OG is zen, euphoric, and
giggly. This hybrid produces a happy high that veers on the cerebral side in the early
stages.
The second wave of Ghost OG shows its indica side. The brain and body enter a state of
pure relaxation. This can help combat feelings of pain, anxiety, nausea, and inflammation. Any discomfort in the body with gradually fade away as you continue to smoke Ghost OG on the couch. It also might be a good idea to keep snacks around as this strain promotes the munchies.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [Afghani] x [OG Kush]
Breeder: Apothecary Genetics
Primary Terpene Profile: b-Caryophylenne, Nerolidol 2, b-Myrcene, a-Bisabolol
Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric
Top Report Strain Flavors: Earthy, Citrus, Sweet
The Pack - The definition for SMOKO is a rest from work for a smoke; a tea break. Whether you don’t have the time to enjoy a full gram illicit joint or just need a shorty for the lunch break, we created a smaller .5g version and included 5 of them for every day of the workweek. Now, that’s the tea, sis.
About this strain
OG Kush, also known as "Premium OG Kush," was first cultivated in Florida in the early ‘90s when a marijuana strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG often refers to “Original Gangster,” indicating either the strain’s authenticity or intensity. OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush weed, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.
OG Kush growing info
OG Kush is a popular strain choice for advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. This strain grows best when the plants are able to grow large and are not confined to pots. OG Kush has a flowering time of 56 days. If grown outdoors, this plant will finish in early October. OG Kush offers a medium-size yield.
OG Kush effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
