The Strain - This Indica-leaning hybrid is a Grandiflora combination of Guava and Gelato. Grandi Guava creates an uplifted feeling, and is ideal for easing social anxiety and relaxing at the end of the day before going to sleep.



The aroma can be described as a classic combination of fruit and cheese. In this case, the fruity, tropical guava flavor pairs harmoniously with the sweet, creamy flavor reminiscent of blue cheese.



Grandi Guava buds are dark purple with flecks of green and are covered in glittering trichomes.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: Guava x Gelato



Breeder: Grandiflora



Primary Terpene Profile: b-caryophyllene, limonene, beta-myrcene



Top Reported Strain Effects: uplifted



Top Report Strain Flavors: fruity, blue cheese



The Process - Fill it, Roll it, Light it. 5g of your favorite strain, no grinder required. Made from premium ground flower...never shake. Our flower is grown, harvested, cured, and packaged with the patient in mind every step of the way. The experience of our ILLICIT growers coupled with our commitment to technology creates consistent and impactful cannabis. The long cure and delicate hand-trim are easy to see and even easier to smell when those lovely terpenes are released upon opening your jar.