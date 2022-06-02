About this product
The aroma can be described as a classic combination of fruit and cheese. In this case, the fruity, tropical guava flavor pairs harmoniously with the sweet, creamy flavor reminiscent of blue cheese.
Grandi Guava buds are dark purple with flecks of green and are covered in glittering trichomes.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: Guava x Gelato
Breeder: Grandiflora
Primary Terpene Profile: b-caryophyllene, limonene, beta-myrcene
Top Reported Strain Effects: uplifted
Top Report Strain Flavors: fruity, blue cheese
The Process - Fill it, Roll it, Light it. 5g of your favorite strain, no grinder required. Made from premium ground flower...never shake. Our flower is grown, harvested, cured, and packaged with the patient in mind every step of the way. The experience of our ILLICIT growers coupled with our commitment to technology creates consistent and impactful cannabis. The long cure and delicate hand-trim are easy to see and even easier to smell when those lovely terpenes are released upon opening your jar.
About this strain
A sativa-leaning hybrid from the Cookies Fam, Guava is a Gelato phenotype. Noted for its fruity and gassy aroma and flavor, this strain is great for anyone with a sweet tooth. Guava was selected and celebrated as a good strain to start the day with, so next time you have a busy Saturday, grab this strain to make it through.
About this brand
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.