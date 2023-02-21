Strain Description:



A hyped Cookies family strain, Grape Runtz is a cross of Zkittlez, Gelato, & Grape Ape

that is rare and sought-after. Celebrated for its incredibly fruity profile that smells just

like a bag of the sugary candy, the strain has resin-drenched buds that range in color

from rich purple to lime green. Runtz is also noted for its creamy smoke that is smooth

and welcoming alongside a euphoric and elevating high that lasts for hours. This

amazing cross is the perfect choice for any classic hybrid lover, with a high level of

potency and totally powerful full-bodied effects.



The high starts with a happy lift, filling your mind with a high-flying cerebral euphoria

leaves you happy and unfocused. This state will quickly turn heady, leaving you soaring.

At the same time, your body will begin to settle into a deeply relaxing state that has you

feeling slightly couch locked.



Grape Runtz is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as depression,

headaches or migraines, chronic stress, muscle spasms or cramps and chronic pain. This

bud has a sweet and fruity sugary berry candy flavor with a sour grape exhale. The

aroma is very similar, with a sour citrusy candy overtone accented by sweet and spicy

grapes. Grape Runtz buds have fluffy and fat grape-shaped bright neon green nugs with

lots of thin orange hairs and a coating of tiny bright white crystal trichomes.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Greasy Grapes] x [Runtz]



Breeder: Exotic Genetix



Primary Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, d-Limonene, Linalool, alpha-Humulene, beta-

Myrcene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Body High, Cerebral, Euphoria, Happy, Relaxing,

Uplifting



Top Report Strain Flavors: Berry, Candy, Fruity, Grape, Spicy

