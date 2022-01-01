The Strain - A cross between Shut Eye and Stardawg, Hibernate is the nighttime cold medicine of cannabis. She is unbelievably sleepy, relaxing, and potent – the name is unerringly precise. This can be expected with knowledge of her ancestral background: Fire OG, Bubba Kush, Alien Technology, Purple Kush, and Chemdog amalgamate to create this potent weapon against insomnia. Her bouquet leans toward the OG and Chemdog, but with a strong lemon peel flavor as well. Flowers are peerlessly dense and trichome-encrusted.



Stardawg works his usual genetic magic on this line. Hibernate seedlings carry all the best traits of mom through on this one, and most phenotypes will lean a bit more toward Shut Eye but with improved vigor. Compact and weighty, purple-tinged buds will grow with high quantities of resin present. The aroma can vary wildly, expressing lemon tones, cherry, rock candy, and skunky Stardawg.



Hibernate is a medicinal variety with great applications for insomnia, pain relief, anxiety, and other conditions that prevent sleep or relaxation. Be careful about smoking this one early in the day.



Strain Type: Indica



Lineage: [Shuteye] x [Stardawg]



Breeder: Greenpoint Seeds



Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, d-Limonene, alpha-Humulene, beta-Myrcene, alpha-

Bisabolol



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Earthy, Woody, Pine, Lemon



The Process - We expertly hand trim the biggest and best, A-grade buds from the tops of our colas. Each glass jar contains no more than 7 buds, but more likely you will see 3 - 5 big nugs in each eighth sold. Our flower is grown, harvested, cured, and packaged with the patient in mind every step of the way. The experience of our illicit growers coupled with our commitment to technology creates consistent and impactful cannabis. The long cure and delicate hand-trim are easy to see and even easier to smell when those lovely terpenes are released upon opening your jar.