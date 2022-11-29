The Product: The ILLICIT Intros collection is a great way to ease into cannabis. Designed with products with a great high and rich terpene profile, but without the sky-high THC percentages that may otherwise induce an overwhelming first-time experience. We designed this line to aid first-time users, those who have not recently smoked, or those with a generally lower tolerance, as a way to evaluate and build their tolerance slowly to ensure their first experience is a memorable one. Start Slow with an Intro!



The Pack - The definition for SMOKO is a rest from work for a smoke; a tea break. Whether you don’t have the time to enjoy a full gram illicit joint or just need a shorty for the lunch break, we created a smaller .5g version and included 10 of them for double the workweek. Now, that’s the tea, sis.