This indica-dominant strain is calming, great for aches and pains, creating some yummy

dishes in the kitchen and a restful night of sleep. Some great notes of earth and pine

create a strong and delightful aromatic experience. You will def be returning for some

Kansas City Kush.



Kosher Kush won 1st Indica at the 2010 and 2011 High Times Cannabis Cups. Beyond

its reported origins as a clone-only variety from Los Angeles, the lineage of this rumored

“100% Indica” strain remains a mystery.



Many smokers have reported relief from depression. The strain will allow your body to

transcend into a state of serenity, thereby draining your mind of all worries. Many

smokers have reported to have had a peaceful sleep after smoking Kosher Kush.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Kosher Dog] x [Stardawg] (Reported)



Breeder: DNA Genetics



Primary Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, Nerolidol 2, beta-Myrcene,

alpha-Humulene, Linalool



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy



Top Report Strain Flavors: Citrus, Orange, Sweet

