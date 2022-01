The Strain - This Indica-dominant strain is calming, great for aches and pains, creating some yummy dishes in the kitchen and a restful night of sleep. Some great notes of earth and pine create a strong and delightful aromatic experience. You will def be returning for some Kansas City Kush.



Kosher Kush won 1st Indica at the 2010 and 2011 High Times Cannabis Cups. Beyond its reported origins as a clone-only variety from Los Angeles, the lineage of this rumored “100% Indica” strain remains a mystery.



Many smokers have reported relief from depression. The strain will allow your body to transcend into a state of serenity, thereby draining your mind of all worries. Many smokers have reported to have had a peaceful sleep after smoking Kosher Kush.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Kosher Dog] x [Stardawg] (Reported)



Breeder: DNA Genetics



Primary Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, Nerolidol 2, beta-Myrcene,

alpha-Humulene, Linalool



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Citrus, Orange, Sweet



The Process - We expertly hand trim the biggest and best, A-grade buds from the tops of our colas. Each glass jar contains no more than 7 buds, but more likely you will see 3 - 5 big nugs in each eighth sold. Our flower is grown, harvested, cured, and packaged with the patient in mind every step of the way. The experience of our illicit growers coupled with our commitment to technology creates consistent and impactful cannabis. The long cure and delicate hand-trim are easy to see and even easier to smell when those lovely terpenes are released upon opening your jar.